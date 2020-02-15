French schoolgirl investigated for 'insulting' Islam

In France today, using freedom of expression to criticize Islam has become a dangerous act, even for children, warns an Italian writer.

Two investigations were conducted regarding a French schoolgirl's criticism of Islam via social media. One focused on threats to her life. But the other was against the girl, Mila, accusing her of "provoking religious hatred," writes Giulio Meotti, the cultural editor for the Italian magazine Il Foglio, in a column for the Gatestone Institute.

France, Meotti writes, "is rapidly going from [secularism] to [cowardice]; from freedom of expression to unconditional surrender."

"Today, in France, using freedom of expression to criticize Islam is clearly an extremely dangerous act, eve if you, like Mila, are a child," he wrote.

Mila, 16, was doing a livestream when she responded to a Muslim boy who asked her out.

She refused, adding: "The Quran is a religion of hatred; there is only hatred in it. That's what I think. I say what I think … Islam is s---."

Meotti acknowledged that what she said "might be considered a bit raw, but does she have the right to say it?"

"After all, Jews are called the descendants of pigs and apes without the speech police having a stroke," he noted.

But after her comments, she was targeted on social media with death threats. Her name, address and the name of her school were made public, forcing her into hiding.

Mila reports, "I can't set foot in my high school anymore and I can't even change schools because the whole of France is out to get me."

The report noted French intellectual Jacques Julliard asked, "Are we in France or Pakistan?"

And Canadian philosopher Mathieu Bock-Cote wrote, "Let's get to the point: the progressive intelligentsia wants to believe in multicultural living together, even when reality denies it and reveals a society where diversity is translated into social and identity fragmentation."

Meotti wrote, "Today, in France, the country of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, which always sanctified freedom of expression and the right to criticize religion and ideologies, some within the justice system.... are quietly and de facto reintroducing the crime of blasphemy."

The dispute could have ended quickly "if all the state authorities had immediately rushed to support Mila, and if the France as a society had condemned with one voice the barbaric aggression against the schoolgirl," Meotti explained.

But the opposite happened.

"Avoiding 'the stigmatization of Muslims' has become the official excuse used by the politicians to justify abandoning the victims of violent Islamist threats, such as Mila," he wrote.

A French Muslim leader warned Mila must bear the consequences of what she said.

"Today," Meotti wrote, "there are many countries where people are killed because they dare to criticize Islam. In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a country that punishes blasphemy with death, judges sentenced to death but later absolved Asia Bibi for that 'crime.'"

He said the actions against Mila amount to support for blasphemy laws.