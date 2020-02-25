Biden going bonkers? Joe says he's running for 'Senate'

Joe Biden has a reputation as a gaffe machine. He's talked about hitting a woman in self-defense, clipping coupons in the stock market and the "40 students" who were shot dead at Kent State in 1970.

He also encouraged a wheelchair-bound supporter to stand up and let the crowd see him.

Now, at a campaign stop in South Carolina, he's declared he's running for the Senate and that if people don't like him they can vote for the "other Biden."

And he boasted of working with Deng Xiaoping on the Paris Climate Accord.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: Coronavirus is less deadly than flu, but 'weaponized' to bring down Trump

The Deng Xiaoping who died 23 years ago. The current Chinese leader is Xi Jinping.

See the videos:

Joe Biden claimed tonight that he worked with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping on the Paris Climate Accord. Except the current Chinese President is Xi Jinping. Deng Xiapoing left office in 1992 and has been dead for 23 years. pic.twitter.com/ddEAmPhkZi — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 25, 2020

This is so sad. Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is "running for the United States Senate" and that if they don't like him they can "vote for the other Biden." I honestly wish he would've retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjC — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

DailyMail.com reported the 77-year-old Biden "sparked fresh concerns over his mental capacity as he addressed a crowd in South Carolina and appeared to forget which campaign he was running in."

"My name's Joe Biden and I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see help out, if not, vote for the other Biden," the former vice president said.

President Trump commented on Twitter.

"He’s been running for 18 months and doesn’t know what he’s running for? If his family wasn’t making millions off of his public office they should have stepped in a long time ago. This isn’t right."

Other Twitter users agreed.

"His cognitive decline has been on display throughout this campaign. It is sad," said one.

Another added: "Biden's brain is complete pudding at this point. He's barely coherent half the time."

One week ago, Biden described his late son Beau Biden as a former U.S. attorney general. He actually held that office for the state of Delaware.

Just weeks ago, Biden said "it is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken" when he should have said Iowa and New Hampshire.

DailyMail.com reported: "He also mixed up the timeline around the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February of 2018, saying said he was in office at the time when he'd already left the White House. ... And in the second presidential debate, he told viewers a number but forgot to tell them they were supposed to send a text to it."

In September, he got numerous details wrong when awarding a Navy war hero the Silver Star.

Last year he told a group of Asian and Hispanic voters "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

Also, he said, "We choose truth over facts" when he likely meant "we choose truth over fiction."

Other Bidenisms:

There are at least three genders.

He took credit for beating ISIS

"We politicians can take away the First Amendment"

Told coal miners they should just "learn how to program"

Suggested his son "should potentially be thrown in jail"

Cited a nonexistent border between Venezuela and Bolivia

Demanded new handguns and rifles be single-shot only

Told a man to "go vote for someone else"

Author Mike Towle has written "Biden Time," a book that compiled many of Biden's gaffes.

They include: