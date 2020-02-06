SECTIONS
Genome study unlocks secrets of how cancers form

'Surprising similarities between cancers found in different types of tissue'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2020 at 9:10pm
(AFP) -- TOKYO -- A massive, decade-long study sequencing the genomes of dozens of cancers has revealed the secrets of how tumours form and may pave the way for better and more targeted treatment.

The Pan-Cancer Project brought together over 1,300 researchers globally to tackle the mammoth task of sequencing the genomes of 38 types of cancer in nearly 2,800 patients.

Their work produced a host of new discoveries -- from the number and location of so-called driver mutations that push cells to reproduce uncontrollably, to the surprising similarities between cancers found in different types of tissue.

