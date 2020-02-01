SECTIONS
Ghanaian 'prophet' claims he can resurrect Kobe Bryant, daughter

'The man is worth $500 million and should the family agree to give 10% to me, I will bring them back to life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2020 at 2:39pm
(STANDARD MEDIA) The church is supposed to be a safe haven where believers congregate to celebrate Jesus, learn his teachings and open up on their struggles.

A Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie, has taken these teachings too far after claiming that he has the power to resurrect celebrated basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The man of God made this known while preaching and prophesying to his congregation, saying that, the Lord had instructed him to bring back to life the NBA legend.

