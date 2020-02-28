SECTIONS
Governor expected to sign bill undermining religious rights

Would demand church institutions change 'deeply held beliefs' to accommodate LGBT

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign a bill protecting gay and transgender people that many religious leaders fear will put faith-based institutions at risk of fines and lawsuits.

The legislation, which would take effect on July 1, updates the state’s Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in housing and public spaces. The Virginia Senate sent Northam the legislation late on Wednesday afternoon despite resistance from some legislators and faith-based institutions. A state House version of the bill is also expected to pass the state Senate this week. Northam will likely sign it in March.

Northam indicated in January that he would sign the legislation into law.

Read the full story ›

