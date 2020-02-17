SECTIONS
Faith
Gunmen kill 24 near church

Attacks on Christians surge 'at alarming rate'

Published February 17, 2020 at 9:26am
(FOX NEWS) -- Human rights advocates fear attacks against Christians are increasing “at an alarming rate” in Burkina Faso following a weekend assault that left 24 dead, including a pastor.

Roughly 20 attackers separated men from women near a Protestant church in Pansi on Sunday before killing Christians and Muslims and setting the building on fire, officials in the West African country announced Monday.

"Perpetrators use victims’ links to government or their faith to justify the killings, while others appear to be reprisal killings for killings by the government security forces," Corinne Dufka, the region’s director for Human Rights Watch, told the Associated Press.

Read the full story ›

