Hail to the Chiefs: Comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City to victory

Published February 2, 2020 at 11:08pm
(FOX NEWS) -- MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were down 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. The quarterback threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 6:13 left to cut the score. Then, with 2:44 left, Mahomes found Damien Williams on a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Chiefs ahead.

Williams would then put the dagger into the hearts of the 49ers with a 38-yard rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach.

