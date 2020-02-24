SECTIONS
Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault

Acquitted on most serious predatory charges

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2020 at 12:18pm
(DEADLINE) -- Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree, bringing his seven-week New York trial to a conviction in the central criminal case of the #MeToo movement.

Four New York court marshals immediately surrounded Weinstein, seated at the defense table. As many as nine other officers were stationed alongside walls and doors in the Lower Manhattan courtroom.

A poll of the jury found unanimity, including on the not guilty verdicts returned for two predatory sexual assault charges involving actress Annabella Sciorra.

