Health care to die for: Bloomberg promotes 'Death Panels'

Remember those death panels embedded in the original Obamacare plan? Those government bureaucrats who would decide what health care people could get – and when they would say, "that's enough, no more care"?

Looks like that's what Democrat presidential primary candidate Michael Bloomberg would like.

Bloomberg explaining how healthcare will “bankrupt us,” unless we deny care to the elderly. “If you show up with cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say...there’s no cure, we can’t do anything. A young person, we should do something. Society’s not willing to do that, yet.” pic.twitter.com/7E5UFHXLue — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 16, 2020

He said recently the U.S. should not go on providing some of the health-care treatments it now does for seniors.

"If you show up with cancer & you're 95 years old, we should say … there's no cure, we can't do anything."

Which prompted several others to comment.

"Looks like the Death Panels are going to be real after all," pointed out J.G. Michael in a podcast, and the anonymous "Julia" said, "So Bloomberg wants literal death panels then."

It was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin who labeled part of Barack Obama's health-care takeover plan a "death panel."

Her spokeswoman pointed to sections in Obamacare that were to pay doctors to provide voluntary counseling about various end-of-life directions, and that provision later was removed.

Her original statement was: "Government health care will not reduce the cost; it will simply refuse to pay the cost. And who will suffer the most when they ration health care? The sick, the elderly, and the disabled, of course. The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama's 'death panel' so his bureaucrats can decide, based on a subjective judgment of their 'level of productivity in society,' whether they are worthy of health care. Such a system is downright evil."

While the Obama administration and its supporters rejected the term, and claimed there was no such component, the Washington Times a few years later in an opinion piece explained there there was in Obamacare the Independent Payment Advisory Board.

It would have power over lives by "taking away payment for critical health care that may be needed to save your life."

It was set up to be independent of patients, doctors, hospitals, Medicare, Congress, the courts and the "Constitution itself," and would allow 15 "unelected bureaucrats" to disallow payments for medical treatments as they decide.

They essentially would ration health care, and, as the commentary explained, "deny specific health care treatments to seniors on grounds they are not 'cost effective,' as the British National Health Service does…"

The Gateway Pundit reported Bloomberg said, "All of these costs keep going up. Nobody wants to pay anymore money. And at the rate we’re going healthcare is going to bankrupt us. So not only do we have a problem we’ve got to sit here and say which things we’re going to do and which things we’re not. Nobody wants to do that. If you show up with prostrate (sic) cancer and you’re 95 years old, we should say go and enjoy, you’ve had a long life, there’s no cure and we can’t do anything. If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not willing to do that, yet."

Commented the report, "Spoken like a true heartless socialist. How horrible."

On social media, Andrew Denney wrote, "I'm driving my 92 year old friend to see his doc eight hours away. He had prost[ate] surgery three weeks ago. He has every right to try as much as anyone."