How the heroic Michael Flynn may have prevented WWIII

Now that the three-year deep state coup against President Trump has been defeated, and the whole world knows the "Russian collusion" hoax was pure Democratic propaganda, it is time to revisit what I believe was the single most treasonous act by Barack Obama of his traitorous two-term presidency. I am speaking of Obama's attempt to trigger a hot war with Russia in late December 2016 in what I believe was a gambit to initiate martial law and prevent the transfer of power to Donald Trump, and I am speaking of Gen. Michael Flynn's heroic intervention on Dec. 29 of that year, which thwarted Obama's treachery and brought down the full wrath of the deep state upon himself. I believe Gen. Flynn is one of the greatest heroes in American history and that he literally saved us from a shooting war with Russia that could have very easily and quickly spiraled into World War III.

Let's take a careful look back at that dangerous season when the narcissist megalomaniac Obama and the power-mad Clintons were seething with rage at Hillary's defeat in the November election, incredulous that they would not only be forced to surrender power to Trump, but that all of their criminality, and that of their Democratic co-conspirators, might very well be exposed and punished.

Thanks to what appears to be an act of political revenge by Bernie Sanders supporter (and soon to be murder victim) Seth Rich, the fallout from Hillary's world-shaking WikiLeaks email scandal had not only cost the Clinton/Obama/Biden team the White House, but opened a Pandora's box of multiple existential crises. Faced with this massive swarm of threats, the greatest criminal minds of our generation launched a massive and multifaceted conspiracy that would eventually bring every asset in their considerable arsenal to bear against Donald Trump.

Importantly, the first objective was to prevent President-Elect Trump from ever taking office, and only when that failed did their treasonous efforts shift to the now-defeated coup d'etat.

The key to both phases was Russia. After the Clintons had sucked all they could from the so-called "Russian Reset" policy (e.g., boatloads of cash from the sale to Russia of massive quantities of U.S. uranium), the Obama/Clinton/Biden/Pelosi/Soros machine reversed course and reignited the Cold War by staging a coup to oust the pro-Russian president of Ukraine.

TRENDING: Mueller team prosecutor: DOJ opening new probe into Comey, McCabe, Strzok

That forced Russia to annex Crimea to preserve its centuries-old essential military interests there, allowing Obama to cast Russia as the aggressor and justify a campaign of political chaos in Ukraine as a cover for plundering its national resources.

So Russia was already Obama's patsy since 2014 and became the logical scapegoat for the DNC email hack in the summer of 2016. He merely tasked his corrupt intelligence agencies to say Russia did it, and the "conspiracy theories" surrounding Seth Rich's murder were officially buried. And who, prior to the recent stunning revelations about FISA fraud by the intelligence community, would dare to question the integrity of those agencies? Besides President Trump, I mean, since he had the courage to do so all along.

But Russia had also become Obama's chief worry because candidate Trump had promised to cooperate with Russia against global socialism – and any such cooperation would not only upend the globalist agenda, but dramatically increase the likelihood that the Democrats' criminal conduct in Ukraine (and domestically) would be exposed.

So, after Trump had the audacity to win the November election, and with the clock ticking rapidly toward the inauguration, Obama tried to start a hot war with Russia. I first made that accusation in two back-to-back articles on Jan. 3 and 4 of 2017.

Here is the mix of facts and reasoned speculations on which I based my claim, some of which is part of the official media timeline:

In early May of 2016, Seth Rich hacks the DNC's emails. The Dem elites, including Hillary, realize they could lose the election and face criminal prosecution for their actions in Ukraine, so the Russians are set up as the patsy.

By early June of 2016, anti-Russian war drums are beating so loudly foreign policy experts suggest that Obama had launched an undeclared, albeit "cold," war with Russia.

June 14, the fake news media unleashes its first wave of propaganda blaming Russia for the DNC hack.

July 10, Seth Rich is murdered, likely as punishment and to intimidate WikiLeaks.

July 22, just before the Democratic Convention, WikiLeaks publishes many hacked emails, some proving Bernie's claim that the DNC rigged the primaries for Hillary. Hillary also comes under investigation for mishandling classified communications.

August to October: constant anti-Russian propaganda and accusations of the Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Nov. 8, Donald Trump wins the election.

Dec. 9, Obama's corrupt CIA director, John Brennan, claims that U.S. intelligence agencies have proven that Russia hacked the DNC emails.

Dec. 29, in retaliation, Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats from the U.S. in an act highly suggestive of impending war, while mobilizing U.S. Special Forces to the Russian border in Lithuania.

Russia's initial impulse is revenge as Foreign Minister Lavrov threatens to expel 35 American diplomats. But later that same day, after the intervention of Gen. Flynn, Trump's incoming national security adviser, President Putin abruptly changes policy and defuses the situation by inviting the families of American diplomats to his New Year's Eve party instead.

I firmly believe that Obama intended to follow the expulsion of American diplomats with staged incidents to provoke a Russian military response on its own border, sufficient to justify rapid escalation to hot war status, in combination with false-flag domestic terror events made to look like Russian attacks. The Special Forces mobilization story and the Dec. 31 fake news report of a Russian attack on Vermont's power grid were the first dominoes in that plan.

Gen. Flynn thwarted the Obama plan by convincing Russia to deescalate tensions, and Obama could no longer justify the war drums, which then tapered to a whisper as the Dems pivoted to the impeachment strategy. It is very possible that Flynn saved us from World War III, but it is virtually certain (in my mind) that he saved us from a traitorous Obama scheme to remain in power to deny the presidency to Trump.