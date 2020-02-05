High school ditches the V-word in 'The [V-word] Monologues'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The “pioneering” play “The Vagina Monologues” has come under scrutiny in the last few years due to its lack of inclusiveness because, after all, not every female has a vagina.

For example, Washington University in St. Louis dubbed its performance of Eve Ensler’s play the “[Blank] Monologues” so that matters of “sexuality, body image and vaginas could be freely discussed without judgement.”

Students at Princeton University were blunter: Ensler’s original version is a “relic.”

