Hillary blames 2016 loss on Bernie Sanders

'His campaign was just very difficult'

Published February 4, 2020 at 10:03am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shifted blame for her loss against President Trump in the 2016 general election to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"There was no question about who was going to be the nominee," Clinton said in an interview last week. "But unfortunately, you know, his campaign and his principal supporters were just very difficult and really, constantly not just attacking me but my supporters ... it had an impact."

Clinton won the 2016 Democratic nomination for president following an acrimonious convention in which Sanders supporters loudly voiced displeasure with the former secretary of state.

