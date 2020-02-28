Illegal alien arrested 36 times accused of stabbing judge

(THE BLAZE) An illegal immigrant from Mexico recently charged with stabbing a Denver-area judge was reportedly the subject of three deportation attempts that failed due to local sanctuary policies in the months leading up to the alleged crime.

According to a new investigative report from KUSA-TV, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement lodged three separate detainer requests for Jose Armenta-Vasquez, 39, last year — only to have Denver Sheriff's Department deputies ignore or deny them each time.

