Indonesian minister calls on rich to marry poor as way to cut country's poverty rate

(CHANNEL NEW ASIA) An Indonesian minister on Wednesday (Feb 19) proposed for the rich to marry the poor as a means to reduce the country’s poverty rate.

“What happened if poor people are looking for other poor people (for marriage)? There will be more poor households,” said Mr Muhadjir Effendy, the Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister, according to Jakarta Post.

“This is a problem in Indonesia,” he added.

The minister said there are about five million poor households in Indonesia, which account for 9.4 per cent of the total households of 57.1 million.

Read the full story ›