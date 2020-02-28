Iran's 'Screaming Mary' VP from 1979 U.S. hostage crisis has coronavirus

(NEW YORK POST) Masoumeh Ebtekar, an Iranian vice president who is better known as the infamous “Screaming Mary” during the 1979 US hostage crisis, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to reports.

Ebtekar, the vice president for women and family affairs, was sitting near President Hassan Rouhani during a cabinet meeting Wednesday, according to the UK’s Standard, which cited a BBC correspondent.

Reports about her illness come two days after Iraj Harirchi, the official who was tasked with tackling the outbreak in Iran, also tested positive. He had been seen sweating profusely at a news conference about the virus.

