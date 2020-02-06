Israeli scientists grow biblical-era dates

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) A team of scientists from Israel, France, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates are successfully growing six ancient date palm seeds, out of 34 attempted germinations. This brings a total of seven ancient date palm seeds growing for scientific study.

Their research could lead to insights about seed longevity, morphometric studies, the medicinal qualities of this ancient food and migratory patterns. The research was published in Science Advances on Wednesday.

Israeli team members consist of Sarah Sallon, Elaine Solowey, and Nathalie Chabrillange.

