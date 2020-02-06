SECTIONS
Diversions Faith World
Print

Israeli scientists grow biblical-era dates

Seeds, 2,000-years-old and more, have been germinated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2020 at 5:21pm
Print

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) A team of scientists from Israel, France, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates are successfully growing six ancient date palm seeds, out of 34 attempted germinations. This brings a total of seven ancient date palm seeds growing for scientific study.

Their research could lead to insights about seed longevity, morphometric studies, the medicinal qualities of this ancient food and migratory patterns. The research was published in Science Advances on Wednesday.

Israeli team members consist of Sarah Sallon, Elaine Solowey, and Nathalie Chabrillange.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×