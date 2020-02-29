Jake Tapper calls out Democrat Ted Lieu for lying about Trump and coronavirus

(AMERICAN THINKER) It's as if some sanity has returned, at least a little.

For all the sludge of lies about President Trump and his preparations for the coronavirus, modeled in part on the Democrats' Katrina template, which damaged President Bush, Jake Tapper of all people stepped in and shut leftist Rep. Ted Lieu up.

This was an unexpectedly welcome smackdown, given that the press and its Democrat allies have gone all in to create a truly phony narrative suggesting that President Trump considers the coronavirus outbreak "a hoax." When President Trump, and his lieutenants such as acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, have used the term, they explicitly stated that the Democratic claims that Trump was either unprepared or doing nothing about coronavirus were the hoax. Which they were.

