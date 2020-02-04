Who is Jake Tapper? No one on 'Jeopardy' has a clue

Just weeks after the smart folks on "Jeopardy" could not identify Trump-impeachment manager Adam Schiff, the contestants on the popular TV game show were completely clueless when they were shown a photograph of CNN's Jake Tapper.

On Monday night's broadcast, the $800 clue in the "TV News Shows" category during the Double Jeopardy round was:

"Since 2013, weekday afternoons on CNN have featured 'The Lead' with this man."

A photograph of Jake Tapper was displayed on screen during the entire time host Alex Trek read the clue.

When time expired, Trebek said, "And this man is Jake Tapper."

Earlier in the round, contestants were able to correctly identify NBC's "Dateline," "Face the Nation" on CBS and a photograph of Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News.

Twitter users couldn't resist taking jabs at Tapper, chiming in with comments including:

"Lmao. No one on #jeopardy knew who Jake Tapper was. Proof that CNN is in the toilet."

"Hey tapper, you are a nobody. like the number of contestants on Jeopardy who knew who you were tonight :)"

"LMFAO!!! This shows how low CNN has sunk in the ratings game due to all their FakeNews bull----. ... Not one contestant knew who this Fake News shill was."

"Who is this host.... Crickets.... nobody knew Has @CNN hit bottom yet?"

"It MEANS everyone knows #CNN is #Fakenews."

As WND reported on Jan. 15, none of the contestants was able to identify House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff with this clue along with his photo.

"One-fifty-third of California's House delegation is this intelligence committee chairman."

There was dead silence as none of the brainiacs had any clue. None of them even ventured a guess.

When time expired, Trebek let everyone know, "His name is Adam Schiff."

Adam Schiff was an answer on Jeopardy today. Not a single person knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/SQObAMzxw7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 16, 2020

"Jeopardy!" has a long history of players being unable to identify major names and faces in news and politics.

In 2016, as WND reported, no one was able to identify Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the embattled head of the Democratic National Committee who resigned that year amid the scandal of rigging the Democratic primary to favor Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

In June 2015, when shown a photograph of Barack Obama's attorney general, host Alex Trebek provided the clue:

"Here she is at her Senate confirmation hearing to be our top cop."

All three contestants had no idea, and none clicked the signaling device to even venture a guess.

When time ran out, Trebek was forced to disclose, "And the lady's name is Loretta Lynch."

In January 2016, a very rare occurrence took place as all three contestants ended up with no cash in their accounts after a Final Jeopardy question relating to former President Bill Clinton.

"We have three players with no money," said Trebek in a subdued tone.

"What that means is, tomorrow, we will have no returning champion."

The category for Final Jeopardy was State Capitals, and the clue stated: "A 1957 event led to the creation of a National Historic Site in this city, signed into law by a president whose library is now there too."

The correct response was Little Rock, Arkansas, where Bill Clinton's presidential library is now situated, and where the racial desegregation of Central High School took place in 1957.

The contestants proffered responses including Atlanta, Austin and a partially scribbled Springfield, but no one selected Little Rock.

"This was a toughy," Trebek noted.

And in 2012, none of the contestants could name MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, despite being shown a photograph of her.

As WND reported Tuesday, "Jeopardy" is coming under fire after admitting it tried to suppress a question about the birthplace of Jesus being in Bethlehem, Israel.

The show threw out the clue entirely, though it still miraculously made it on the air.

