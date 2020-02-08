Carville rips Dems' 'g**d*** smugness,' warns of defeat if they don't change

The Democratic Party has moved so far to the left that its chances of winning a national election anytime soon appear to be remote at best.

Commentator James Carville, who helped former President Bill Clinton in his successful 1992 presidential campaign, sounded the alarm when he appeared in a recent interview and his rant has spread across social media.

“Look, the turnout in the Iowa caucus was below what we expected, what we wanted. Trump’s approval rating is probably as high as it’s been,” told Vox in an interview published Friday.

“This is very bad. And now it appears the party can’t even count votes. What the hell am I supposed to think?” he said.

"I don’t know. We just had an election in 2018. We did great. We talked about everything we needed to talk about, and we won. And now it’s like we’re losing our damn minds. Someone’s got to step their game up here."

TRENDING: Dem turnout disaster: Only 217 in county of 97K showed up to caucus

In recent times the Democrats have become more of a coastal party, giving in to the extremists in its midst, like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But the extremist views of the coastal elites do not represent the mid-section of America which is why some, like Carville, believe the party is doomed to failure.

“We have candidates on the debate stage talking about open borders and decriminalizing illegal immigration. They’re talking about doing away with nuclear energy and fracking.

“You’ve got Bernie Sanders talking about letting criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells. It doesn’t matter what you think about any of that, or if there are good arguments — talking about that is not how you win a national election. It’s not how you become a majoritarian party.

“For f--k’s sake, we’ve got Trump at Davos talking about cutting Medicare and no one in the party has the sense to plaster a picture of him up there sucking up to the global elites, talking about cutting taxes for them while he’s talking about cutting Medicare back home,” he said.

Carville thinks that if Sanders is at the top of the ticket there is no chance the Democrats can regain power, even if he somehow wins the presidency.

“Sanders might get 280 electoral votes and win the presidency and maybe we keep the House. But there’s no chance in hell we’ll ever win the Senate with Sanders at the top of the party defining it for the public. Eighteen percent of the country elects more than half of our senators. That’s the deal, fair or not.

“So long as [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell runs the Senate, it’s game over. There’s no chance we’ll change the courts, and nothing will happen, and he’ll just be sitting up there screaming in the microphone about the revolution,” he said.

Carville has backed the longshot candidacy of Sen. Michael Bennet, a centrist.

“Sen. Bennet has less in common with Donald Trump than any human being in the United States when it comes to worldview, priorities, and demeanor,” he said in January. “Sen. Bennet is the opposite of Trump and is the best Democrat to take him on.”

But ultimately it is the elitism that is going to destroy the Democrats, Carville believes.

Holy Crap, this James Carville rant aimed at elite media reporters. That's going to leave a mark. pic.twitter.com/2byzPho6VE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 7, 2020

“I want to give you an example of the problem here. A few weeks ago, Binyamin Appelbaum, an economics writer for the New York Times, posted a snarky tweet about how LSU canceled classes for the National Championship game. And then he said, do the ‘Warren/Sanders free public college proposals include LSU, or would it only apply to actual schools?’

“You know how f---ing patronizing that is to people in the South or in the middle of the country? First, LSU has an unusually high graduation rate, but that’s not the point. It’s the g--d--n smugness. This is from a guy who lives in New York and serves on the Times editorial board and there’s not a single person he knows that doesn’t pat him on the back for that kind of tweet. He’s so f---ing smart.

“Appelbaum doesn’t speak for the Democratic Party, but he does represent the urbanist mindset. We can’t win the Senate by looking down at people. The Democratic Party has to drive a narrative that doesn’t give off vapors that we’re smarter than everyone or culturally arrogant,” he said.

Too late, James. The entire party believes they are better than the rest of us. It is not that they are “giving off vapors.” They actually believe it.

They are out of touch with the regular voters, particularly in the middle of the nation, and that spells doom for them in 2020.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.