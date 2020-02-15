James Dobson: Colorado votes death for 'precious boys and girls' who survive abortion

Colorado lawmakers have voted death for "precious boys and girls," longtime Christian evangelical leader James Dobson is warning.

It was the decision by the state's lawmakers against a plan to protect children who survive abortion that prompted his comments.

"This week, representatives in my home state of Colorado made a decision that a child's life is expendable. Specifically, legislative committee members voted down a bill that would have required doctors to provide medical care for a baby born alive following an attempted abortion," said Dobson, founder of the James Dobson Family Institute as well as his Family Talk radio.

"Make no mistake, this is not about 'abortion access' or the 'right to choose.' This is not about 'bundles of cells' or 'clumps of tissue.' This is not about 'my body, my choice,' or any other despicable euphemism or excuse employed to minimize the horror of killing an unborn child in the womb," he said.

The Colorado Legislature is controlled this year by Democrats in both houses, so its decision is not really a surprise.

After all, it was Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, who perhaps summed up his party's position on abortion when he stated, just months ago, "The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired. And then, a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

Columnists immediately called him out for recommending what would be no less than infanticide.

Then there are several of the hopefuls for that party's nomination for president who just recently have explained that support for abortion-for-all is mandatory for anyone who wants to be in the party.

Fox reported that the Democrat majority members in Colorado's legislature "have rejected a bill that would grant legal protections for babies born alive after abortions."

"House Bill 1068 threatened $100,000 fines for physicians who fail to 'exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious physician would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.' It also required that any born-alive child be immediately transferred to a hospital," the report said.

Katie Glenn of Americans United for Life said in the report, "Colorado's legislative hearings on late-term abortion show just how extreme and entrenched the pro-abortion lobby has become."

House Republican leader Patrick Neville told Colorado Politics the Democrats' decision wasn't a surprise.

"Here at the Capitol, these bills never get a fair hearing. They're sent straight to the kill committee. They're given orders to be killed in that kill committee. The only way we're going to get a fair hearing is with the public at the ballot box."

Dobson continued, "This is about the tiny survivors of 'choice.' This is about precious boys and girls, made in the image of God, who survive an attempt to end their lives. This is about whether medical professionals – who take an oath to bring healing and not harm – should be required to 'exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health' of a child born alive after an attempted abortion that they would for any other child.

"This is about leaving a helpless and wounded baby to die alone on a porcelain table," he charged.

He address the minority who supported the plan to protect life.

"To the legislators who supported this bill, including its sponsor, Republican state Rep. Shan Sandridge, you have my gratitude for trying to stop this atrocity. To the legislators who killed this bill designed to protect the lives of helpless babies – Democrat Reps. Monica Duran, Susan Lontine, Emily Sirota, Steven Woodrow, Sonya Jaquez Lewis, and Chris Kennedy – you made an abhorrent decision. You have chosen your political platform over humanity, decency, and life itself.

"Every child matters and is precious in the eyes of our Creator. May God help us if we allow this culture of death to continue," he said.

Colorado Democrats have a long history of advocacy for killing the unborn. It was the first state to legalize abortion – even before Roe v. Wade, when in 1967 then state lawmaker Dick Lamm, later the state's governor, drafted and succeeded in passing the nation's first liberalized abortion law. At least one of the nation's prominent late-term abortionists operates a business in the state.

Dobson has dedicated his career as a psychologist, Christian leader and broadcaster to "preserving the biblical institutions of marriage and family by encouraging, inspiring, supporting, and leading parents and children to build their lives on God’s Word."

His radio broadcasts are heard weekdays on more than 1,300 radio outlets.

He's also authored 71 books on the family.

He served as an associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Southern California School of Medicine for 14 years and on the attending staff of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for 17 years. He's advised five U.S. presidents on family questions.

Besides his earned Ph.D. in holds 17 honorary doctoral degrees.