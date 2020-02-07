James Woods sprung from 'Twitter jail,' gets instantly political

After being held captive in "Twitter jail" for nearly a year, essentially locked out of his own social-media account and precluded from posting any messages, actor James Woods triumphantly returned to the site Thursday night, and picked up immediately where he left off, firing fresh political barbs.

His first target: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whom he labeled a "moron."

Woods tweeted: "I've tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so... I'm back! #AOCStillAMoron."

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so... I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

TRENDING: When NBC reporter refuses to be quiet, GOP impeachment hero Elise Stefanik steps in and crushes her

During a House committee hearing earlier this week, the Democrat made comments about bootstraps, saying: "I also want to thank you about bringing up the poverty draft and this idea of a bootstrap."

"You know, this idea and this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke because it's a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap -- by your shoelaces? It's physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

He added: "I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing?"

"And hopefully you will eventually be victorious in your quest to bring the #RapistClinton to justice. We will stand by you until he is behind bars (hopefully monitored by the same guards who watched over Jeffrey Epstein)."

"I simply can't express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears."

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

And hopefully you will eventually be victorious in your quest to bring the #RapistClinton to justice. We will stand by you until he is behind bars (hopefully monitored by the same guards who watched over Jeffrey Epstein). https://t.co/SmgcJ1Mrhp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

The last tweet from the conservative actor with more than 2 million online followers was dated April 19, 2019, with no official indication on his page that he had been suspended.

But Sara Miller, Woods' girlfriend, said last year that Woods had been thrown in Twitter jail for an alleged violation of the social-media platform's rules "against abusive behavior."

Woods' tweet purported to be in violation stated: "If you try to kill the King, you better not miss. #HangThemAll."

It apparently was a comment regarding the Mueller report that exonerated President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign of collusion with the Russian government.

"Of course Twitter doesn't inform his followers," Miller noted, as she shared an email that Twitter sent to Woods.

Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers. @RealJamesWoods has received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ — Sara Miller (@Millerita) April 20, 2019

Woods, who has starred in films including "Casino" and "Videodrome," has been suspended previously by Twitter.

He was given the temporary boot in September 2018 after a remark about a fake meme, which he acknowledged was most likely phony.

This is the tweet @RealJamesWoods was locked for. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the “Streisand Effect” kicked in and it was retweeted 10,000 times? Retweet at your peril. @jack is watching... 👀#FREEJAMESWOODS pic.twitter.com/eIZpGkOk6A — Sara Miller (@Millerita) September 21, 2018

"Pretty scary that there is a distinct possibility this could be real. Not likely, but in this day and age of absolute liberal insanity, it is at least possible ..." Woods captioned a meme.

"The irony is, Twitter accused me of affecting the political process, when in fact, their banning of me is the truly egregious interference," Woods told the Associated Press concerning his initial suspension.

"Because now, having your voice smothered is much more disturbing than having your vocal cords slit. If you want to kill my free speech, man up and slit my throat with a knife, don't smother me with a pillow," he continued.

"I wish this were about an unknown Twitter user so that I could be even more passionate about it," Woods added. "This is not about a celebrity being muzzled. This is about an American being silenced -- one tweet at a time."

Meanwhile over the past year, fans of Woods have been urging Twitter to "free" the actor, with posts including:

"@RealJamesWoods (over 2 MILLION followers) has been unfairly suspended from Twitter AGAIN. Madonna tweeted about blowing up the White House. Peter Fonda tweeted about having Barron Trump raped by pedophiles. Libs are never suspended."

One of our great Conservative voices @RealJamesWoods is in Twitter jail for his conservative views. Absolutely insane!!! Retweet and the word out. Bring James back!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/63x6g0aYp6 — 🇺🇸Laurie🇺🇸 (@LadyNY4Ever) April 26, 2019

In February 2019, as WND reported, Woods urged Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren to give up her hopes to win the presidency in 2020.

“Sweetie, you’re never going to recover from your Big Lie,” Woods tweeted, referring to Warren’s claim that she’s an American Indian, for which she has since apologized.

“You’re done,” he continued. “Pack up your teepee and follow the buffalo herd. Happy Trails... #Liewatha.”

In January of last year, he tweeted a 2018 clip from the “Dr. Phil” show, with a caption stating:

“In a rare television event, we are witness to the actual birth of a Democrat. Let’s take a peek...”

In a rare television event, we are witness to the actual birth of a Democrat. Let’s take a peek... pic.twitter.com/m9MdKFCCvN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2019

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews