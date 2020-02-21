A Jane Austen novel plays out in Vegas

"I can't think of a way to make it easier for Donald Trump to get reelected than listening to this conversation," said billionaire Michael Bloomberg, three-time mayor of New York City, during his first Democratic debate on Feb. 19.

Like a Jane Austen novel, the debate was a soap opera that revealed the embarrassing smallness of each of the participating candidates who deem themselves worthy of replacing President Trump this November.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for example, lately has lost much of her popular support and finances. Wednesday night she had to reignite her failing candidacy and did so with do-or-die desperate attacks on the newcomer.

Warren said she opposes a "billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

When Bloomberg defended himself against charges of sexist behavior (by one estimate, by 17 women, including one who says Bloomberg told her to "kill" her unborn baby), Warren noted that several women signed agreements that prevented them from sharing details of his alleged behavior.

"We have very few non-disclosure agreements," replied Bloomberg. "None of them accused me of doing anything, other than, maybe they didn't like a joke I told. These would be agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet, and that's up to them. They signed those agreements, and we'll live with it."

"You're releasing them on television tonight?" asked Warren.

"They signed the agreements, and that's what we're gonna live with," Bloomberg repeated. He did not say how many such agreements exist, or what they detail, or who the women were who might have been paid to keep their mouths shut. "We're not going to end these agreements, because they were made consensually, and they have every right to expect they will stay private." The audience booed Bloomberg's arrogant words.

Bloomberg had been encouraged to enter the race for president as a "white knight" who could slay the socialist dragon Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., whose extremism threatens to taint Democrats with unelectability.

"What a wonderful country we have," said Bloomberg. "The best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses." One of those is a beachfront home, and Sanders has also acquired a very fat portfolio of Big Oil and Big Pharma stocks and millions of dollars by channeling more than $83 million of his 2016 campaign funds through a secretive advertising company from which friends and family could pocket at least 15 percent in fees.

Sanders used to say that both millionaires and billionaires should be outlawed – until he became a multimillionaire in the "top 1%" of the rich. But Bloomberg is the eighth-richest American and 14th-richest person on Earth, and the owner of at least 15 lavish homes.

Democrats offer two rival champions, Sanders and Bloomberg – both septuagenarian white men, each with two stents from past cardiovascular problems, both wealthy.

Alternative candidates still include Elizabeth Warren, but no longer as a presidential candidate. Presidents are supposed to be statesmanlike. In this latest debate she turned combative, the traditional role of a vice president. Warren is now apparently out to become Sanders's female running mate.

A former Republican and corporate lawyer, Warren called herself a "capitalist" in the debate, but everyone now understands that she favors not free enterprise laissez faire capitalism but French dirigiste government-directed capitalism, "democratic fascism."

This is why Warren created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a powerful government bureaucracy funded not by congressional purse strings, but by the Federal Reserve and hence uncontrolled by voters. Bloomberg now advocates strengthening it, because he also is authoritarian nanny-statist dirigiste, believing that enough (taxpayer) money can create heaven on Earth.

Also in the running is corrupt and weakening former Vice President Joe Biden. And the red diaper son of a Marxist, Pete Buttigieg, 38, a former Midwest town mayor whom Andrea Widburg describes as "just a bundle of smug. He's the smart-ass teacher's pet no one likes." But this gay pliant puppet reportedly has 46 billionaire backers.

In the debate, Buttigieg skewered Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., by pointing out that days earlier she could not answer who the president of Mexico is, even though she sits on a Senate committee overseeing U.S.-Mexican relations. Klobuchar's response was to go to pieces in a nervous near-breakdown over this, showing how unfit she would be as America's president in a crisis.

The Democrats now offer America "the best government money can buy."

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.