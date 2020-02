(PJMEDIA) This is so kewl -- in a geeky sort of way.

Jetman Dubai announced they've achieved a major milestone: a pilot took off from the ground and transitioned to an altitude of about 6,000 feet. The pilot was able to demonstrate the ability to hover, stop, turn and maneuver.

The machine is capable of achieving speeds up to 150 MPH and can go from a standing start to 3000 feet in about 30 seconds.

