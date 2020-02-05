Jim Acosta slams Rush Limbaugh for 'racism'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Conservatives slammed CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta for his reaction to President Trump awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh.

“He was trying to make appeals to the African American community,” Acosta, 48, observed about Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. “It can’t be forgotten he was awarding the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a history of making derogatory comments about African Americans. So I think, you know, overall it’s a wash.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a friend of Limbaugh, was outraged over Acosta's accusation, calling the CNN personality "disgusting."

