Joe Lieberman: Founding Fathers would have wanted a Trump acquittal

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Former Democratic Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman said that he does not believe there was evidence to impeach President Trump and believes he would have voted to acquit if he were still in the Senate.

"The call that President Trump made with President Zelensky of Ukraine was inappropriate, was wrong, it shouldn't have been done," Lieberman said to the Blaze’s Glenn Beck. “But did it reach the point where we can say nine months before an election ... that, if we keep him in office, he represents a danger to the country? I don't think so," he added.

Lieberman did say that he would have voted to call witnesses in the trial.

