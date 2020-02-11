SECTIONS
Judge allows T-Mobile and Sprint to merge

Already approved by DOJ and Federal Communications Commission

Published February 11, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A federal judge allowed the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers to merge into one company as T-Mobile takes over Sprint.

The merger between the two firms had already been approved by the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission when 13 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit to block the merger. The attorneys general, most of whom represent Democratically controlled states, argued that the merger would limit competition and lead to higher phone bills for consumers.

The two firms argued that a merger would allow them to compete with AT&T and Verizon, which are the two largest wireless communications firms in the United States. The acquisition deal between the two firms was listed at $26 billion.

