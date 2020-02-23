Justice Sotomayor lashes out at conservative justices

(BLAZE NEWS) In a scathing opinion written on Friday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused her fellow justices of doing President Donald Trump's bidding.

Sotomayor's stinging opinion followed a 5-4 vote down ideological lines in which the high court's conservative justices granted the Trump administration an emergency stay allowing it to continue enforcing its updated "public charge" rule.

Federal immigration law stipulates that immigrants should not receive permanent status if they could become a "public charge," which traditionally meant depending on cash assistance from the government. The Trump administration has updated the definition to include immigrants who might depend on non-cash assistance, such as food stamps.

