Kanye West encourages black Americans not to vote for Democrats

(FOX NEWS) Kanye West encouraged black voters in the United States not to vote for Democrats at an event in New York City.
The 42-year-old musician and fashion mogul spoke at an impromptu event on Thursday where he got candid once again about politics after previously declaring his support for President Donald Trump.
According to Page Six, West advised black voters: “Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That’s not the power.”
He continued: “The power is when I talk to my lawyer … I put on my trench coat and said, ‘We’re moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely.”