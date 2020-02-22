SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.
Print

Kanye West encourages black Americans not to vote for Democrats

'Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2020 at 9:31pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) Kanye West encouraged black voters in the United States not to vote for Democrats at an event in New York City.

The 42-year-old musician and fashion mogul spoke at an impromptu event on Thursday where he got candid once again about politics after previously declaring his support for President Donald Trump.

According to Page Six, West advised black voters: “Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That’s not the power.”

He continued: “The power is when I talk to my lawyer … I put on my trench coat and said, ‘We’re moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Brigham Young University removes 'homosexual behavior' as honor-code violation
3,500-ton goldmine found in India
Kanye West encourages black Americans not to vote for Democrats
Canaanite temple invaded by biblical Joshua unearthed
11-year-old girl gives birth in bathtub
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×