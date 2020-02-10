Karl Marx gets shout-out at Oscars

(FOX NEWS) -- “The Communist Manifesto” got a shoutout during the 2020 Oscars.

Julia Reichert, the co-director of best documentary winner “American Factory,” which was produced by former President Barack Obama’s new film company, apparently quoted from Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’ infamous book during her acceptance speech on Sunday night.

“Working people have it harder and harder these days — and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite,” Reichert said.

