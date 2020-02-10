SECTIONS
Karl Marx gets shout-out at Oscars

Comment came from co-director of film from Barack Obama's Higher Ground

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2020 at 9:24am
(FOX NEWS) -- “The Communist Manifesto” got a shoutout during the 2020 Oscars.

Julia Reichert, the co-director of best documentary winner “American Factory,” which was produced by former President Barack Obama’s new film company, apparently quoted from Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’ infamous book during her acceptance speech on Sunday night.

“Working people have it harder and harder these days — and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite,” Reichert said.

Read the full story ›

