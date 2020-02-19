Kate Steinle's killer ruled incompetent to stand trial

(CALIFORNIA GLOBE) -- On Friday a U.S. District Judge ruled that Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, the Mexican national found not guilty of gunning down Kate Steinle in San Francisco in 2015, is incompetent to stand trial on federal gun charges.

Judge Vince Chhabria, a 2013 appointee of President Obama, cited “mental illness that is not presently being treated.” Garcia-Zarate’s attorney Tony Serra disputed the ruling and claimed his client was competent and deserved a hearing.

San Francisco had custody of Garcia Zarate, one of the previously deported felon’s many aliases, but declined to turn him over to federal officials. On July 1, 2015 on Pier 14 in San Francisco, Garcia Zarate discharged a firearm and the bullet claimed the life of Kate Steinle, 32, walking with her father and a friend at the time.

