SECTIONS
Health World
Print

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

Nation has banned tourists, suspended international trains and flights and quarantined hundreds of foreigners

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 29, 2020 at 7:27pm
Print

(CHANNEL NEWS ASIA) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned top party officials of the "serious consequences" of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday (Feb 29).

The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equipped healthcare system, has closed its borders to prevent the spread of the disease into its territory.

Kim told a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that the fight against the virus was a "crucial state affair for the defence of the people" that required maximum discipline, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×