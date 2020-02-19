Klobuchar forgets Mexican president's name, then tries to explain

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Amy Klobuchar offered an excuse on why she couldn't name the Mexican president in an interview with Telemundo, clapping back at Pete Buttigieg, who has turned her blunder into a punchline on the campaign trail.

"I would say to the mayor: This isn't like a game of Jeopardy! This is about, to me, experience. And I have so much respect for him and his experience, but my experience is different," the Minnesota senator said Tuesday night during a CNN town hall.

Klobuchar, along with rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Tom Steyer, made the faux pas last week when she sat down with Telemundo, an American Spanish-language TV network, ahead of Saturday's Nevada caucuses, the first contest where an influential number of Latinos will be part of the primary process.

Read the full story ›