Kobe Bryant, eternity and the Christian life

I would like to revisit my Feb. 2, 2020, "Sunday Thought For The Day," titled: "Putting Kobe Bryant's Death Into Perspective."

First and very importantly, I want to thank every subscriber and/or reader who commented on the post and those who contacted me by email and text message, noting that they had read Kobe Bryant and his daughter had attended Mass earlier that fateful Sunday morning. I genuinely appreciate being apprised of same. I was completely unaware that He had attended "Communion" earlier that morning, nor was I aware that it appears, as one friend has informed me, Kobe did attend a Catholic Church.

More importantly, however, I thank God, for this valuable, teachable moment, which brings me to my point.

In the second paragraph of my "Sunday Thought For The Day" referenced above, I wrote: "… what I've found to be more tragic is the absence of references I have read or heard, that made mention of Bryant being a Christian man. I personally have neither read nor heard a single reference made that had anything to do with Kobe Bryant being a Christian man who had used his great wealth and fame to further God's Kingdom. I didn't hear or read of one person who came forward saying that Kobe Bryant had shared Christ with them and that they accepted the Lord as a result of his sharing."

Please carefully read that second paragraph again. You will note that I made it abundantly clear that I personally had neither read nor heard any reference pursuant to Kobe Bryant being a Christian and/or doing the work of furthering God's kingdom. That is a pivotal point of importance.

Understand, I'm not doubling down to trying to avoid acknowledging that I shared incorrect information. The simple fact is that I didn't share incorrect information, because as I specifically stated, I personally had not read nor heard a single mention of Kobe Bryant being a Christian man. I made it clear that I personally had neither read nor heard a single reference to his working to further God's Kingdom nor any mention of him having reached people for Christ.

That doesn't mean I didn't wonder about his church attendance, but church attendance wasn't the point. The point was to focus on when we die, and what we do for Christ while we are alive.

At the end of our lives, the only thing that matters is where we spend eternity and what we've done for Christ while alive, with the talent(s) He has given us. Only what we have done for Christ has lasting and eternal relevance. This is why what I didn't hear being said about Kobe was for me a testimony of wasted opportunity.

I cannot stress enough that unless and until those who claim to be Christians stand up for Christ we will never make a difference in the world. Until those of us who claim to be Christians truly put God first in every facet of life, we will never make a difference, regardless of how much we wring our hands and feign concern regarding the moral condition of the world.

I submit and will not retreat from my belief that the sinful condition the world wallows in today is far and away because the Christian church, i.e., Christian people have disavowed themselves from how God in His Holy Word specifically directs to live.

Suppose every truly born-again Christian purposed on their knees before God that they didn't want to be remembered and eulogized as whatever the world deems magnanimous at that time. Rather, they wanted their lives as Christians and their work for Jesus Christ to be what is remembered and eulogized.

Recently, the pastor of our church attended the funeral of a Christian man who was remembered and eulogized for the great number of lives he touched sharing Jesus Christ as a Gideon. While alive he passed out thousands of Bibles and shared Christ even more. I was blessed to have met him when I was a young minister, and I remember his commitment to God fondly.

As a young minister in the 1980s, I vividly remember radio pastor Dr. Steve Brown telling of a man employed at one of the most prestigious hotels in New York City, who was responsible for leading over 200 people to Christ as a doorman.

The man God brought into my life less than one week after I was saved was a Christian blue-collar business owner who loved his family and racquetball – but he loved Christ most of all. And now, almost 40 years after the Lord brought him into my life, he has been responsible for planting at least three churches, leading people to Christ, helping missionaries and much more.

The men I have just referenced were/are ordinary men who committed their lives to Christ and lived every day for Him. They've left and will leave legacies that far exceeds that of someone who's known for hitting a ball, being a champion vehicle driver or winning world championships but not using their platforms to reach people for Christ.

As I have said and written before: When I die I want my legacy to be that I was an unrepentant sinner going to hell, until the weekday afternoon I accepted Jesus Christ as my Savior. I want my legacy to be that as Christians we may stumble, but because of God's matchless grace prodigal children can be restored.

As Christians we can use Bryant's passing to tell the unsaved that no matter how much money you have, no matter how much fame, prestige and power a person has, he cannot control the moment of his death. But he can decide where he will spend eternity.