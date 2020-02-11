Kobe Bryant was no rapist

(NEW YORK POST) -- Kobe Bryant, star athlete, adored husband, beloved superdad, was no rapist. That should be the end of it. Nothing to see here. Sadly, in this #MeToo era, it isn’t.

So many people who don’t know what they’re talking about have been mewling lately about the “tarnished legacy’’ of the NBA superstar, who died tragically in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people on Jan. 26.

Leading the pack was CBS broadcaster Gayle King, who pointedly asked former women’s basketball player Lisa Leslie in an interview if being loyal to Bryant is “complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

