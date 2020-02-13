Lawsuit seeks to give girls' sports back to girls

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of several girls who compete in high-school track events in Connecticut to give them back their sport – and remove from the trophy platforms boys who have a physical advantage in the events.

"Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field," charged Christiana Holcomb, a lawyer for the girls. "Having separate boys' and girls' sports has always been based on biological differences, not what people believe about their gender, because those differences matter for fair competition."

She continued, "And forcing girls to be spectators in their own sport is completely at odds with Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics. Connecticut's policy violates that law and reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women."

She works with the Alliance Defending Freedom.

The lawsuit challenges Connecticut's policy of letting boys compete in girls' sports events, triggered by the transgender movement. That change was adopted by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to allow boys who think they're girls to take part.

Since then "boys have consistently deprived Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, and Chelsea Mitchell of honors and opportunities to compete at elite levels. Mitchell, for example, would have won the 2019 state championship in the women's 55-meter indoor track competition, but because two males took first and second place, she was denied the gold medal. Soule and Smith likewise have been denied medals and/or advancement opportunities," the organization reported.

The complaint is on behalf of Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchel and Alanna Smith, all minors represented by their mothers.

Defendants include the Connecticut Association of Schools, Bloomfield Public Schools board of education, Cromell Public Schools board, Glastonbury Public Schools board and others.

It explains that the state's' "discriminatory policy is now regularly resulting in boys displacing girls in competitive track events in Connecticut – excluding specific and identifiable girls including plaintiffs from honors, opportunities to compete at higher levels, and public recognition critical to college recruiting and scholarship opportunities."

"Compared to boys – those born with XY chromosomes – in the state of Connecticut those who are born female – with XX chromosomes – now have materially fewer opportunities to stand on the victory podium, fewer opportunities to participate in post-season elite competition, fewer opportunities for public recognition as champions, and a much smaller chance of setting recognized records," the filing stated.

That actually "violates" Title IX, which mandates "equal opportunity for both sexes."

The activities association is subject to the federal requirements "because it indirectly receives federal funding from its public member-schools."

The filing quotes "Duke Law professor and All-American track athlete Doriane Lambelet Coleman, tennis champion Martina Navratilova, and Olympic track gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross: "The evidence is unequivocal that starting in puberty, in every sport except sailing, shooting and riding, there will always be significant numbers of boys and men who would beat the best girls and women in head-to-head competition. Claims to the contrary are simply a denial of science."

"If increasing number of males compete in girls' and women's athletics, those born female – girls – will simply vanish from the victory podium and national rankings," the complaint charges.

The case seeks a ruling that the schools violated Title IX and an injunction prohibiting them from allowing males to compete in events designated for females.

"In track-and-field events that do not use equipment, the physiological differences between males and females after puberty are stark in the record books," the complaint adds. "No one doubts that top male and female high school athletes are equally committed to excelling in their sport, and train equally hard. Yet boys and men consistently run faster and jump higher and farther than girls and women."

The legal team noted two males were allowed to compete in girls events in the 2017 track season.

"Between them, they have taken 15 women’s state championship titles (titles held in 2016 by nine different Connecticut girls) and have taken more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher level competitions from female track athletes in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone."