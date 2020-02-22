The left will never solve problems: They're too busy hating God

For the generations dating back to at least FDR, the political left has held the moral high ground in terms of "helping people." As would be expected of the left, the bulk of this "help" was provided through the state, funded by the state and administered according to the left's view of how best to help people.

At some point, the rest of us realized that despite the massive numbers of people being "helped" by these government programs, the numbers of people who needed help just continued to expand. Even worse, the people in the programs never seemed to be "helped out" of the programs. With the floodgates of illegal immigration wide open, many Americans saw the demise of their nation straight ahead.

With all this government help available, more of us today seem to be wondering just how "helpful" all this leftist "help" has really been? It's just a tiny example, but this story from Vancouver, Canada, indicates precisely why the left is incapable of helping people to go beyond the confines of the leftist plantation.

Put bluntly, Vancouver's progressively minded leftists believe that the best way to solve the city's opioid addiction is to make opioids available through vending machines. The machines use biometrics to identify opioid addicts and dispense opioids. The article questions why this is the best solution for this "crisis of despair."

A "crisis of despair" is precisely what has afflicted the Western world since FDR faded away into the sunset after World War II. JFK correctly diagnosed this problem and came up with "putting an American on the moon" as the solution. It was an ambitious enough goal to unite the nation and provide hope and excitement in the nation. Neil Armstrong's humble words upon setting foot on the lunar surface reflected what had been done in the American psyche: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Guess what Buzz Aldrin did when he set foot on the moon?

JFK's unifying goal gave way to the Vietnam War and LBJ's "Great Society." The left's panacea slowly morphed into the left's plantation, where government benefits determined the level to which an individual could rise in life.

The left used the ensuing years to lay the foundation for communist global governance, presided over, of course, by the left. Today's left learned well the lessons of China's communist regime: It was not enough to control the levers of power; everything that opposed you must be subjugated or destroyed. China's long war against Christianity is now dramatically intensifying against those churches that do not replace Jesus with the communist government as the "one mediator between God and man."

Leftists, you see, despise God because they recognize that He stands between them and the absolute power they crave over the rest of humanity. It was God who gave men and women free will: the right to choose Him or not. Think about that. The most powerful Being in existence gave those whom He had created out of the dust of the Earth the right to recognize and follow him – or to turn away from him.

In those nations throughout history that the left has seized by force or cunning they have given their subjects no such choice. Perhaps that is why today's leftists find common cause with radical Islam. Convert, serve us, or die. We don't care which it is.

Today we are witnessing the collapse of the left's Great Society birthed under LBJ's Democrat majorities. With a revived economy, the people on the left's plantations have been fleeing the control of those who kept them there for so long with false promises each election year, only to vanish with their promises after the election.

Abortion, promiscuity, perversion and other social degeneracies are all being reexamined, one mind at a time. Free speech bans on university campuses are being attacked on those thought plantations. Big media are desperately trying to plug the dam of Democratic and leftist orthodoxy as the waters of truth back up behind it. The dam will soon burst, perhaps as soon as the 2020 elections. You may rest assured that the aftermath will be Biblical.

