Liberal singer Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders praises Trump for honoring Limbaugh

(DAILY MAIL) -- Liberal rock star Chrissie Hynde has shocked her fans by praising Donald Trump for honoring conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh, saying her father 'would have been so delighted'.

Hynde, the lead singer of The Pretenders, wrote an open letter to President Trump on Twitter Monday in which she says her late father Melville would have 'enjoyed' his presidency.

She said Melville, known as 'Bud', was a huge fan of Limbaugh, who was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor after he announced he had advanced lung cancer.

