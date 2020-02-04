

I've known Rush Limbaugh since 1990 – 30 years!

That's when I met him in Sacramento, California, his adopted hometown. It led to Rush writing a daily column in the Sacramento Union newspaper.

It was about one year later that Rush asked me to help him write his second No.1 bestselling book – "See, I Told You So." It was the honor if a lifetime.

Monday he informed his fans on his blowtorch of a radio show that he was suffering from advanced lung cancer. It was news that likely brought tears to the eyes of millions of listeners who've counted on him to put matters into context – something he did better than anyone else on the planet.

All I can say is "Long Live Rush."

"I like this program to be about you and the things that matter to all of us," he said in a touching message on his show. "The one thing that I know that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that has developed between all of you and me. Now, this program's 31 years old, and in that 31 years, there are people – you hear them call all the time – who have been listening the whole time. They've been listening 30 years or 25 years."

Rush reminded us of why he is so good at what he does. He ENJOYS doing the show.

"I've mentioned to you that this program and this job is what has provided me the greatest satisfaction and happiness that I've ever experienced, more than I ever thought that I would experience," he said. "So I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn't have to tell you."

Shortness of breath was what he experienced back on his birthday – Jan. 12. The verdict of advanced lung cancer is what came back.

"I told the staff today that I have a deeply personal relationship with God that I do not proselytize about," he said. "But I do, and I have been working that relationship (chuckles) tremendously, which I do regularly anyway, but I've been focused on it intensely for the past couple of weeks."

The king of radio is only 69. Heck, I'm only 65, but I've had four strokes.

But Rush told us he plans to "push ahead" and keep as normal a schedule as possible, noting, "I am, at the moment, experiencing zero symptoms." He said he hoped to be back in front of the mic on Thursday.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" reaches up to 27 million people per week on more than 600 stations, according to his website.

Limbaugh began the "The Rush Limbaugh Show" in 1988 and has since earned a variety of awards and honors. He's a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for "Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting," a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He also was named one of Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People in 2008 and one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2009.

Limbaugh's announcement comes at a tumultuous political time, as the conclusion of the impeachment trial nears. No one has been a bigger champion of President Trump.

Rush's endorsement is like gold and his friendship a conservative treasure.

Hey, Rush! You're the best. What a ride it's been. You have my prayers for a full recovery.