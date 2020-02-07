SECTIONS
Man finds 3,400-year-old Egyptian anchor during morning swim

Artifact from the era of the Exodus recovered off the coast of Israel

Published February 7, 2020 at 3:34pm
(ABC NEWS) Rafi Bahalul was taking a morning swim off the shores of Atlit, Israel, when he spotted hieroglyphs in the seabed.

"I saw it, kept on swimming for a few meters, then realized what I had seen and dived down to touch it," Bahalul told Haaretz. "It was like entering an Egyptian temple at the bottom of the Mediterranean."

Bahalul had discovered a 3,400-year-old Egyptian stone anchor, confirmed by Jacob Sharvit, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority's maritime archaeology unit.

