Man hits emergency button on train in Japan after passenger coughs without mask

(MAINICHI) A train in this southwestern Japan city was delayed by several minutes on the evening of Feb. 18, after a passenger hit an emergency button because someone else was coughing without wearing a mask.

The trouble on the Fukuoka City Subway train is believed to have erupted as the passenger was on edge due to the increasing number of new coronavirus cases in Japan.

The Fukuoka City Transportation Bureau said a passenger on a four-car train traveling between Tenjin-minami and Hashimoto stations on the Nanakuma Line pressed an emergency notification button at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, connecting the train with the bureau. A man then reported, "There's a person coughing and they're not wearing a mask."

