Man kills friend with crossbow while trying to save him from pit bull

(CBS NEWS) A man was shot and killed in his apartment by a crossbow bolt that a neighbor had fired at dogs who were attacking the man, authorities in Massachusetts said. The death Wednesday afternoon in Adams appears to be accidental, according to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The neighbor heard a commotion and the victim, who was a friend, shouting for help just after noon, authorities said. The victim was identified as Joshua Jadusingh, 27, the Berkshire district attorney's office said in a statement.

The neighbor made his way into the apartment, then returned to his own unit to get the crossbow, which he was licensed to own and used for hunting, Harrington said at a news conference Thursday.

