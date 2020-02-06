Why are so many NFL quarterbacks so Christian?

A recent Pew Research article, one of literally thousands on this theme, attempted to explain a given that has become accepted wisdom: "Why millennials are less religious than older Americans."

As the author explained, "People who are politically liberal and not active in a particular church often put distance between themselves and organized religion by answering 'none of the above' to questions about religious preference."

Pew apparently did not consult with the millennials who quarterback NFL's most successful teams.

A day after the Super Bowl, a friend sent me a video of my hometown QB, Patrick Mahomes, talking about his faith. Mahomes attends Bible study every Friday with his teammates and attends chapel every Saturday.

"Before every game I walk the field and do a prayer at the goalpost," said Mahomes. "I thank God for being on the stage where I can glorify Him."

Mahomes is not unusual. Six of the eight starting quarterbacks who made it into the divisional championship round are professing Christians.

One exception was Super Bowl loser Jimmy Garoppolo, likely a cradle Catholic but not overt in his faith. Compensating is his back-up, C.J. Beathard.

At Iowa, Beathard exchanged Bible verses with a 14-year-old fan before every game, used a "Jesus Daily" devotional to ready himself for games and devoted himself to the Bible during team trips.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill would have made the Super Bowl had his team been able to hold its lead against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

"I pray before every game," Tannehill told Sports Spectrum in 2018. "I spend time with God before I get to the stadium, and then when I lace up my cleats I thank God for the opportunity to go out there and attempt to glorify Him."

"My faith has always been a big part of what I do," said Tannehill. "I've grown up in church, and faith really helps you know why you're playing the game and who you're doing it for."

"First and foremost, before I go further along in my speech, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," said the Ravens Lamar Jackson spontaneously after a game. "Without Him, none of us would be here right now."

Likely this year's MVP, Jackson was asked how he managed to remain humble. Said he, "The Lord. I give Him all His praise, the glory, the honor, because of what I am."

Chargers great Philip Rivers grew up in a devout Catholic family and married at 19. He and his wife, Tiffany, now have nine children. His role, as he sees it, is "teaching the kids the faith, having family prayer, going to Mass together and then football."

During a trip to Israel, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans was immersed in a place thought to be where John baptized Jesus. "It is simply overwhelming to be baptized in the waters of the Jordan River," he said. Watson has "Glory to God" tattooed on his right throwing arm.

Said the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson, who frequently tweets Bible verses, "I've found peace and hope and love and joy in Jesus, and He's the way and the only way."

"My faith is important to me, it's the foundation of my life. And ultimately that's where I gain my peace and my strength," said Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. "Win or lose today, God is still on the throne, and I take comfort in that."

"I accepted Jesus Christ into my heart on my 17th birthday," said the Saints' Drew Brees. "I remember my pastor talking about God 'looking for a few good men.' All of a sudden the light bulb went [on] in my head and I was like, 'Hey, that's me; I can be one of those few good men!'"

Tweeted Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles after a loss this season, "Praise HIM in victory & defeat, the hills and the valleys, the good and the bad. God 1st."

This year, as in 2016, Wentz was injured before he could get to the Super Bowl. His back-up Nick Foles carried the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

"When I hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, the reason I'm smiling, my faith was in Christ," said Foles. "In that moment, I realized I didn't need that trophy to define who I was because it was already in Christ."

Foles' faith carried him through the downs of his career as well as the ups including a season-ending broken collarbone in 2019.

"At the end of the day," said Foles, if this is the journey You want me to go on, I'm going to glorify You in every action, good or bad."

Foles continued, "I still could have joy in an injury. People hear that and say that's crazy, but when you believe in Jesus you go out there and you play, that changes your heart."

Being quarterback is a lonely position. Based on the evidence, it would seem that those who have Someone to turn to hold an edge over those who don't.

