Mark Zuckerberg reportedly gets his armpits blow-dried before speeches

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- Members of Facebook's communications team reportedly blow-dry Mark Zuckerberg's armpits before big speeches to get rid of his anxiety-induced sweat.

The anecdote comes from "Facebook: the Inside Story," a new book coming out this month by Wired's Steven Levy, according to a review by Bloomberg's Austin Carr.

Notably, there's some historical context here that supports the notion that Zuckerberg sweats under pressure: Famously, Zuckerberg visibly sweated in an on-stage interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher at an event in 2010.

