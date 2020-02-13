Mayor Pete, Liz continue the left's hate-whitey game

Had Pete Buttigieg and Liz Warren merely acknowledged what would have been the 25th birthday of Trayvon Martin, one could give them a pass.

Instead, both ignored George Zimmerman's personal history, his acquittal in the shooting death of Martin, and the explosive revelations in Joel Gilbert's new documentary and book of the same name, "The Trayvon Hoax," for no better reason than to bolster the black vote in the run-up to the South Carolina primary.

"Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today," Mayor Pete tweeted. "How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?"

Buttigieg added a Black Lives Matter (BLM) hashtag just to alert black voters to his superior racial sensitivity. The absurdly self-destructive BLM formed as a result of Zimmerman's acquittal.

Warren was just as woke. "My heart goes out to @SybrinaFultona and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today," she tweeted.

Warren continued piously, "We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children – especially young Black boys – can grow up safe and free."

Warren added her commentary as a retweet to an earlier tweet showing a four-photo montage of Martin as a happy little boy that would have done Herr Goebbels proud.

As anyone paying attention to the case knows, Martin – an aspiring street fighter, drug dealer, gun dealer, and burglar – attacked an unsuspecting man half-a-foot shorter than he.

Had Zimmerman not shot and killed his attacker, Martin would have likely been celebrating his 25th birthday at the Florida State Prison. Here is what Pete and Liz should know about the "racist," "white supremacist" Martin nearly killed.

A social activist and Obama supporter at the time, Zimmerman first came to the attention of the Sanford, Florida, Police for his role in the Sherman Ware case.

In December 2010, a little more than a year before Trayvon Martin walked into his life, Zimmerman saw a local TV news report that showed the drunken son of a police lieutenant cold cock a homeless black man named Sherman Ware.

Zimmerman did some quick internet research to see if the assailant had been punished. He had not been.

Zimmerman decided to act. "I felt it was wrong," he told Gilbert. "I decided I would take up my time, my resources to print up a flier I had written myself."

Each Sunday for a month or so Zimmerman distributed his fliers by placing them on windshields in the parking lots of Sanford's black churches.

Several times Zimmerman visited the social gatherings after church services and talked to the churchgoers. They listened.

Zimmerman asked those concerned to attend the next town hall meeting and have their voices heard. Many of them came with fliers in their hands.

At this very public meeting Zimmerman made a passionate appeal for justice for Sherman Ware. Afterward, several Ware supporters thanked him for his efforts.

In 2012, CNN quietly admitted it had obtained an audio copy of George's impassioned speech in support of Ware at the town hall meeting, but CNN made no future reference to it, and the other major media pretended not to know it existed.

More perversely, NBC's Lisa Bloom wrote a book on the Zimmerman case, "Suspicion Nation," without mentioning a single word about the Ware incident or even acknowledging Zimmerman's Hispanic roots.

Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z purchased Bloom's book and turned it into an incendiary six-part documentary without any acknowledgment of Zimmerman's work on Ware's behalf.

The media had to ignore Zimmerman's civil rights activism on behalf of a homeless black man and his mentoring of two black teens to sustain the narrative of Zimmerman as a typical white gun owner.

Warren and Buttigieg had no excuse for not knowing this. In their haste to defame the Hispanic Zimmerman as a racist, even a white supremacist, the spineless duo continued to play the hate-whitey game the left has been playing for the last half-century or more.

Through his attorney Larry Klayman, Zimmerman is suing Sybrina Fulton and others involved in the trial for their use of an impostor, a fully fake witness who came forward to frame Zimmerman for Martin's murder.

Zimmerman should add Warren and Buttigieg to the list of defendants. Their ritual defamation of an innocent man deserves the attention.