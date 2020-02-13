SECTIONS
Money
Print

McClatchy, 2nd-largest U.S. newspaper chain, files for bankruptcy

'We are moving with speed and focus to benefit all our stakeholders and our communities'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:34pm
Print

(CBS NEWS) The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers across the nation has filed for bankruptcy protection.

McClatchy Co.'s 30 newsrooms, including The Charlotte Observer and The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, will continue to operate as the publisher reorganizes under Chapter 11.

McClatchy's origins date to 1857 when it first began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California, following the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×