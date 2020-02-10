SECTIONS
Media accused of turning blind eye to Ukraine scandal

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Reporters 'so in the tank'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2020 at 9:29am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham complained that the media are turning a blind eye to "legitimate" concerns about Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.

"I just think the media's so in the tank over this issue, it makes me sick to my stomach," the South Carolina Republican said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. "I don't think you take it seriously."

Graham, an ally of President Trump, was asked about his pledge to continue investigations into the Bidens, something Trump sought and was impeached for by the House last year.

Read the full story ›

