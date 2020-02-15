Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial

(CBS NEWS) Michael Avenatti, the audacious lawyer who became famous for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, found himself on the other side of a courtroom Friday. Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort as much as $25 million dollars from Nike.

For a time, Avenatti was a fixture on cable TV and Twitter, but federal prosecutors said he threatened to use all that media access to hurt the athletic company's reputation and drive it's stock price down if the company didn't pay up.

Avenatti rocketed to fame two years ago as Daniel's attorney in her lawsuits against President Trump.

