SECTIONS
Money U.S.
Print

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial

He could get more than 40 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2020 at 7:33pm
Print

(CBS NEWS) Michael Avenatti, the audacious lawyer who became famous for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, found himself on the other side of a courtroom Friday. Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort as much as $25 million dollars from Nike.

For a time, Avenatti was a fixture on cable TV and Twitter, but federal prosecutors said he threatened to use all that media access to hurt the athletic company's reputation and drive it's stock price down if the company didn't pay up.

Avenatti rocketed to fame two years ago as Daniel's attorney in her lawsuits against President Trump.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close little changed, but post gain for the week
Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial
Outrage: Teacher demands to know if 5th-graders are lesbians
Why the Roger Stone case should horrify you
Amy Klobuchar is the ultimate #GirlBoss
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×