Mitt unfit: Romney won't be invited to CPAC due to his vote forimpeachment witnesses

(USA TODAY) A leader for the Conservative Political Action Conference announced Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, would not be invited to attend the 2020 gathering after he voted with Democrats to have witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

"BREAKING: The 'extreme conservative' and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020," Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday.

Romney, who was the Republican Party's 2012 presidential nominee against Barack Obama, was one of two Republican senators who split from their party in voting to hear more testimony about the president's conduct with Ukraine, along with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. They voted to seek witnesses generally, and particularly to hear from Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, whose testimony was expected to contradict Trump's defense.

Read the full story ›