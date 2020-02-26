Mother picking up cake told it's been paid, left in tears by note from complete stranger

A Texas mother says she received an incredible gift from a stranger when she went to pick up her daughter's birthday cake at a local Kroger grocery store.

On Saturday, Holly Grimet visited a Kroger in Alvin, Texas, to purchase a cake and cupcakes for her daughter's 8th birthday party.

Grimet was astonished to find out that someone had already paid for the cake, and was brought to tears when she found out why.

"I walked in to Kroger to pick up the girls' cakes and cupcakes the sweet lady tells me your cake has been paid for and the lady who paid for it left a note," Grimet wrote on Facebook.

"I told her I don't think I can read it in here I will cry. She said we have all cried and we've posted the note on facebook and making it go viral," Grimet wrote.

"I feel at times I'm always trying to do the right thing and wanting to be a better person even though I fall short daily. This. Melts. My. Heart. I'm a crying mess."

Grimet shared the heartbreaking note attached to the cake, written by an anonymous mother.

“My son Nehemiah would be 8 years old today," the note began.

"I wanted to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your child’s cake and I hope your day is special."

"Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them. Our children are such special gifts!" the note continued.

"Hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family."

An emotional Grimet was thankful for the fresh perspective on life, and immediately passed the kindness on by buying a birthday cake for another child at the store.

“Thank you, God, for this gift," Grimet told KHOU. "Thank you for giving me my sweet little girl to love on when this mom is probably laying in bed wishing she could do the same thing. How sad that people take it for granted."

That day, the anonymous mother gave Grimet a gift that was greater than a free birthday cake.

“A gift, for me to know that I need to cherish every birthday, every celebration," she said.

"Even though I didn’t want to throw a birthday party, wow I’m so glad I did."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.