N.H. voter mocks CBS host on climate change: 'You gotta be kidding me'

(NEWSBUSTERS) -- In a report for Tuesday’s CBS This Morning, co-host Tony Dokoupil went ice fishing with two New Hampshire voters, one Republican, one Democrat. Amid discussing the state’s upcoming primary, Dokoupil couldn’t resist using the mild weather to bring up climate change. He was promptly mocked by the GOP voter.

“Another major campaign topic felt unavoidable,” Dokoupil narrated as the taped segment played. Sitting on a frozen New Hampshire lake with Republican Dennis Whitcher and Democrat Tim Moore, Dokoupil remarked: “This is 40 degrees, I’ve got my coat open. But it’s not supposed to be this hot.”

Moore agreed, while Whitcher sarcastically quipped: “It’s global warming – or climate change.” Dokoupil picked up on it: “You say that with a smile, what do you think? You don’t believe it, do you?” Moore replied: “It’s a joke. You gotta be kidding me.”

